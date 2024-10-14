Ludhiana: 15 trains affected amid farmers’ agitation

The farmers’ protest affected at least 15 trains passing through the Ludhiana station here on Sunday. The farmers staged the protest at nine places under the Ferozepur division. Two trains — Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur (06960) and Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar (06955) — were cancelled. The farmers had announced a statewide three-hour (12pm to 3 pm) strike for the day, supported by rice millers and commission agents (arhtiyas). They were protesting in Ludhiana against alleged delays in crop procurement and the lifting of paddy. (HT Photo)

Four trains were partially cancelled. Train number 04591 that runs from Ludhiana Junction to Chheharta was cancelled from Tangra onwards. Train number 04592 which runs from Chheharta to Ludhiana Junction was cancelled between Chheharta and Tangra. Ludhiana Junction-Lohian Khas (06983) train was terminated at Nakodar and train number 06984 between Lohian Khas to Ludhiana Junction started from Nakodar instead.

Five trains were delayed, including train number 14505 between Amritsar to Nangal Dam, 14615 between Lal Kuan in Uttarakhand and Amritsar, 06947 between Amritsar and Qadian. Three trains were diverted between Beas and Amritsar — Amritsar-Kolkata Sealdah (12380), Nangal Dam-Amritsar (14506), New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi (12029) and New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab (12497).

Farmer unions had staged a protest on 3 October as well across the state demanding government’s intervention in smooth paddy procurement and solution to their other issues.