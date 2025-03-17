Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 15 vandalise idols after clash over WhatsApp story, police registers case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2025 05:10 AM IST

The first-information report (FIR) was registered after a complaint by Dinesh Kumar from Mohalla Abdullapur Basti, who alleged the accused vandalised his car and pelted them with stones, due which idols at a temple were damaged

The local police booked at least 15 individuals for allegedly vandalising temple idols are a clash broke out over a WhatsApp story, in Abdullapur Basti, officials said.

The complainant stated that on March 14, he posted something a story and accused Sukhchain copied and reposted it using abusive language. (HT File)
The first-information report (FIR) was registered after a complaint by Dinesh Kumar from Mohalla Abdullapur Basti, who alleged the accused vandalised his car and pelted them with stones, due which idols at a temple were damaged.

Police identified one of the accused as Sukhchain Singh alias Sonu from Chitte Quarters and said the identities of the others involved are yet to be ascertained.

The complainant stated that on March 14, he posted something a story and Sukhchain copied and reposted it using abusive language.

The complainant said Sukhchain met him near a gym and abused and threatened him. Dinesh then filed a police complainant. After he returned home after filing the complaint, the accused turned up there with his aides, the complainant added.

Dinesh alleged the accused pelted his house with stones and idols at a nearby temple were damaged in the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (committing mischief), 298 (act of damaging or defiling a place of worship), 191(2) (rioting) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on to arrest the accused, the ASI said.

Follow Us On