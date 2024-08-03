Ludhiana: 17-year-old found dead at vacant plot in mysterious circumstances

A 17-year-old boy who had gone out to a party with his friends died in mysterious circumstances, officials said on Saturday. His dead body was found in a vacant plot in Ram Nagar of Mundian on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they added. On being informed, the Jamalpur police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. A 17-year-old boy who had gone out to a party with his friends died in mysterious circumstances, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem. The victim was been identified as Sachin, who had been living with his maternal aunt for the past two-and-a-half years.

The deceased’s uncle Uday Kumar said Sachin had left the house with his friends Ankit and Deepak after telling them that they were going to a party and he would return in the night.

Sachin’s aunt Dharmsheela Devi said that the deceased called her late on Friday and said that as it was too late, he would stay at a friend’s house and return in the morning.

She added that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she received a call and the caller informed her that Sachin was lying unconscious in a vacant plot in Ram Nagar. They rushed to the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Dharmsheela Devi added that the slippers of her nephew were missing and she suspected that he had been murdered. She alleged that the body was dumped in the plot after killing the victim somewhere else.

Sachin had lost his mother at a very young age and later, his father had solemnised a second marriage. For the past two-and-a-half years, Sahin had been living with them, she said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the police will register a first-information report (FIR) according to the post-mortem report.