Ludhiana: 18-year-old woman dies by suicide

An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar of Sherpur area, police said on Friday. The deceased had locked herself in a room and ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in the house, police said. (ht)

The girl along with her two siblings was at home, while her mother was at work when the incident occurred. The girl had come to Ludhiana from Bihar just two weeks back.

ASI Harpal Singh, in-charge police post Sherpur said that the girl was living in Bihar with her grandparents and other relatives, while her mother, with two other children, was living in Ludhiana. Her parents are separated and her mother works as a labourer to run the house.

According to her mother, she had attempted to end her life in Bihar also. Following the statement of the mother of the victim, the police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.