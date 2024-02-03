 Ludhiana: 18-year-old woman dies by suicide - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 18-year-old woman dies by suicide

Ludhiana: 18-year-old woman dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The girl along with her two siblings was at home, while her mother was at work when the incident occurred

An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar of Sherpur area, police said on Friday.

The deceased had locked herself in a room and ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in the house, police said. (ht)
The deceased had locked herself in a room and ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in the house, police said. (ht)

The girl along with her two siblings was at home, while her mother was at work when the incident occurred. The girl had come to Ludhiana from Bihar just two weeks back.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The deceased had locked herself in a room and ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in the house, police said.

ASI Harpal Singh, in-charge police post Sherpur said that the girl was living in Bihar with her grandparents and other relatives, while her mother, with two other children, was living in Ludhiana. Her parents are separated and her mother works as a labourer to run the house.

According to her mother, she had attempted to end her life in Bihar also. Following the statement of the mother of the victim, the police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On