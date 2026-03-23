Ludhiana: 18-year-old woman found murdered, husband on the run

An 18-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented accommodation in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on Sunday, with her husband suspected to have fled and police suspecting his involvement in the crime. ASI Ravinder Kumar said the couple, originally from Bihar, had recently married and were living in a rented room. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Suman, was found inside the house after neighbours grew suspicious as the couple had not been seen for two days. The house was locked from the outside, prompting residents to alert the landlord. With the help of locals, the gate was broken open, leading to the discovery of the body.

Police said the body bore strangulation marks, indicating murder. Suspicion has fallen on her husband Aman, a labourer, who is currently absconding.

According to ASI Ravinder Kumar of Shimlapuri police station, the couple, originally from Bihar, had recently married and were living in a rented room in the area. “The room had remained locked for two days, raising suspicion among neighbours. When they entered, the woman was found dead,” he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the husband may have strangled Suman before fleeing the scene. Police said the victim’s family in Bihar has alleged that Aman used to harass her.

The ASI added that the family is on their way to Ludhiana, following which further legal proceedings will be initiated. A murder case will be registered against the accused, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.