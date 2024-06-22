Ludhiana: 19-year-old booked for raping minor neighbour for six months 

The Basti Jodhewal police booked a 19-year-old bot for allegedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour for six months, officials said. The accused was identified as Rustom of Janta Colony of Rahon Road. (iStock)

Police said that the accused had threatened the minor to stay silent about the crime. The accused told the minor that he would kill her and her family members if she told anyone about the crime.

The 13-year-old gathered some courage and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who further took her to the police and filed a complaint.

In the complaint, the woman said that her daughter had befriended the accused six months ago. The accused used to come to the home in their absence and rape her daughter, the complainant added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, who is absconding.

Police said the accused is a resident of Bihar’s Siramari and is suspected to have absconded to his hometown.

Officials said that efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

A case under Section 376, which lays out the punishment for rape, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.