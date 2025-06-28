Search
Ludhiana: 2 booked for arson in Focal Point area

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 28, 2025 10:55 PM IST

Focal point police have booked unidentified miscreants for causing extensive damage to the infrastructure of a private bank in Focal Point Phase-2. The incident took place after the accused set a parked motorcycle on fire outside the bank premises, in the early hours of June 10.

The incident took place after the accused set a parked motorcycle on fire outside the bank premises, in the early hours of June 10. (HT Photo)
According to the complainant, Dixshit Arora, who is also the branch operations manager, he received a phone call from the security agency at around 1.40 am on June 10, informing him about a fire at the bank. By the time he arrived, the fire had already been doused.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that two unidentified individuals had removed the petrol pipe from the security guard’s motorcycle parked outside the bank, set it on fire, and fled the scene. Arora noted that the act appeared to be deliberate and pre-planned.

The fire caused significant damage to the bank’s infrastructure. Items damaged in the incident included two split AC units, four surveillance, electrical wiring, a hooter system, and smoke detectors among others.

Following his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 327(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar from Focal Point police station said, “We have lodged an FIR in the case and further investigation is underway to nab the culprits.”

