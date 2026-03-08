Ludhiana: 2 booked for raping, impregnating 16-year-old

The Meharban Police have registered a case against a building materials trader and his associate for the alleged repeated rape of a 16-year-old employee, an ordeal that culminated in the minor giving birth at home. Sub-inspector Sukhbegh Singh, the investigating officer said, “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.” (HT Photo)

The crime came to light on March 5, when the minor girl delivered a baby boy at her residence. Subsequently, her family approached the authorities, leading to the registration of a formal complaint.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Soni, the proprietor of the establishment where the survivor was employed, and his associate Babban Thakur.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother, her daughter was engaged at Soni’s commercial premises. On March 5, the girl began experiencing acute abdominal distress. Although Soni apparently procured medication for her, she went into labor hours later, giving birth to the child. Upon being confronted and questioned, the teenager disclosed the protracted abuse, revealing that Soni and Thakur had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions within the confines of the shop’s restroom, resulting in her pregnancy.

Sub-inspector Sukhbegh Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, including 64 (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in conjunction with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

“Searches are on to apprehend the absconding perpetrators,” he added.