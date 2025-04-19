Ludhiana: 2 cars gutted by fire near Dhandari bridge

Two parked vehicles were gutted after fire broke out outside the Mahindra showroom at bustling GT road near the Dhandari bridge on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm, triggering panic among locals and passersby. According to fire officials, the reason behind the incident remains unclear, as per the initial assessment. (HT Photo for representation)

According to eyewitnesses, two Mahindra vehicles, including a white Thar and an SUV, were parked along the roadside when the fire suddenly erupted. The spark reportedly triggered the blaze in the Thar, which quickly spread to the SUV parked beside it.

“We noticed smoke and within moments, the flames engulfed both vehicles,” said a local resident. He added that the fire spread rapidly, leaving no time for people to react. No one was injured in the incident. Locals immediately informed the fire department. Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said they received the alert at around 3:28 pm. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Our teams managed to control the blaze within an hour,” he said.

According to fire officials, the reason behind the incident remains unclear, as per the initial assessment. “There was no visible source of ignition. Further examination will be required to determine how the fire started,” officials said.