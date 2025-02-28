Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 2 cases registered after drug recoveries during search op

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 28, 2025 11:08 PM IST

Local police registered two drug cases in Dehlon after seizing over 650 intoxicating pills during a three-hour search operation across eight villages.

The local police on Friday registered two cases after recoveries of drugs during a search operation in eight villages in Dehlon, officials said.

Police have prepared a list of individuals with prior drug peddling cases and their residences are being searched, says Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Harjinder Singh. (HT Photo)
Police have prepared a list of individuals with prior drug peddling cases and their residences are being searched, says Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Harjinder Singh. (HT Photo)

They said the search operation as part of their ongoing ‘war against drugs’ lasted for three hours and police searched houses of people already nominated in drug-related first-information reports (FIR).

In the first case, Dehlon police registered an FIR against Gurpreet Singh alias Mana, from whom 250 intoxicating pills have been recovered. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act act has been registered against him.

In the second case, police booked Jagdeep Singh and Harmandeep Singh from whom the police respectively recovered 170 and 230 intoxicating pills. A case has been registered against the duo.

A similar operation was conducted in Sahnewal on Thursday and police registered two cases after seizing large quantities of intoxicating pills and arrested three accused.

In the first case, Sahnewal police arrested three suspects — Ravi Kumar from New Ram Nagar, Lohara; Satender Dubey from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Giaspura; and Himmat Singh from Chauhan Nagar, Dugri.

A total of 705 intoxicating pills were recovered from their possession, officials said.

In the second case, two accused, Sukhdeep Singh from New Model Town and Sandeep Singh from Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal, were booked after the police found 650 intoxicating pills in their possession.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Harjinder Singh said police have prepared a list of individuals with prior drug peddling cases and their residences are being searched.

He confirmed that a large-scale raid was conducted in Sahnewal on Thursday and Friday’s operation targeted multiple villages in Dehlon.

The ACP added that similar operations will continue in the coming days.

