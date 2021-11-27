Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 days after hit-and-run mishap, 21-yr-old woman succumbs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2 days after hit-and-run mishap, 21-yr-old woman succumbs

The Ludhiana-based victim was crossing the road after alighting from a bus near Daba Cut at the National Highway when she was run down by a Baleno Car, which was coming from Jalandhar side; she succumbed two days after the hit-and-run mishap
The accused was pursuing masters in computer application from Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh, in Ludhiana two days after the hit-and-run mishap. (Representative Image/iStock)
The accused was pursuing masters in computer application from Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh, in Ludhiana two days after the hit-and-run mishap. (Representative Image/iStock)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 21-year-old woman who fell victim to a hit-and-run accident on November 23 succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The victim, Simranpreet Kaur, was crossing the road after alighting from a bus near Daba Cut at the National Highway when she was run down by a Baleno Car, which was coming from Jalandhar side. The driver, Tajinder Singh of Kurukshetra, immediately fled from the spot. Onlookers rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed after two days.

Simranpreet was pursuing masters in computer application from Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh.

An FIR was registered against Tajinder on the complaint of Jashandeep Singh of Sherpur Kalan, the victim’s brother.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh said the onlookers had jotted down the registration number of the vehicle and informed the police.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out