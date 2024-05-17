Ludhiana: 2 days on, cops arrest 3 for hacking 28-year-old to death

Two days after the alleged murder of Peeru Banda resident Sanam alias Sunny, the Salem Tabri police arrested three accused on Friday. Police recovered the sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from their possession. (HT File)

Jaskaran Singh alias Jashan of Peeru Banda, Hardeep Singh of Peeru Banda and Kuldeep Singh of Chandar Nagar have been arrested for hacking the 28-year-old to death. Police recovered the sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from their possession.

The police are trying to trace Ajay Kumar, whom the accused were chasing before executing the murder.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 1) Jagbinder Singh said that the accused told police that they had a scuffle with Ajay Kumar. On May 15, Ajay Kumar took shelter in Sanam’s house. When they reached the home chasing Ajay, they had a spat with Sanam and his brother Sajan. The accused allegedly murdered Sanam and injured Sajan.

The ADCP added that Ajay escaped at the time. A case was registered under sections 302, 307, 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the Salem Tabri police station.

Jagbinder said that the police arrested Hardeep immediately after lodging an FIR. Following the information provided by Hardeep, they arrested two more accused. The accused are already facing trial in several criminal cases, he added.