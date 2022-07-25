Ludhiana: 2 gangsters among 4 held while hatching robbery conspiracy
The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Saturday night arrested four men from Tibba Road while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery, while four of their aides managed to escape.
The arrested accused have been identified as Vishu Kainth, 21, of Karamsar Colony, Subhash Nagar; Vinay, 22, of Dr Ambedkar Colony, Cheema Chowk; Pardeep Singh alias Deep, 21, of Industrial area –A and Kamaljit Singh alias Kamal, 21, of Adarsh Nagar, Tajpur Road. Two pistols, three magazines, a bike and a car have been recovered from them.
Two of their aides who had managed to escape are Vishal Gill of Amarpura and Raman Rajput, while the other two are yet to be identified.
Varinder Singh Brar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) said Vishu and Kamaljit Singh are members of the Shubham Mota gang and are suspects in a case of attempt to murder on a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road on June 25.
Vishu is a student of hotel management and Kamaljit owns a truck washing shop in Transport Nagar. Vinay and Pardeep Singh are unemployed.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff 2, said a case has been registered under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Tibba police station Tibba. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. He added that the accused are already facing trial in multiple cases lodged against them at various police stations.
-
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
-
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
-
Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics