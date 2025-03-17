Ludhiana: 2 history-sheeters nabbed after encounter with police

The local police on Sunday arrested two history-sheeters after a brief exchange of fire near Phullanwal village in Dugri, officials said, adding that both the accused were injured in the gunfight. A video of the incident surfaced on social media and a case was registered on Saturday at the division number 5 police station. (HT File)

Officials said the duo travelling on a scooter was stopped at a checkpoint and opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape. The police fired three shots in retaliation, injuring both suspects on the legs, the officials added.

Police identified the accused as Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggu, a resident of Maksudan in Jalandhar; and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of New Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in Ludhiana. Police recovered an illegal pistol, a scooter and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused. Police said the encounter took place at around 1.15 am.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said, “A CIA team spotted two men riding a scooter without a registration plates. Suspecting them to be involved in criminal activities, police signalled them to stop for a routine check. The duo fired two shots at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired three shots, with a bullet each hitting both the suspects in their legs. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.”

ADCP Brar said both the suspects have criminal records. On March 4, the pair posed as customers at a spa near Aarti Chowk and snatched a gold chain from the manager.

Gagandeep Singh has five cases against him for various offenses, including theft, robbery and drug peddling in different districts. Mandeep Kumar is facing two cases, including one on rape charges.

A fresh first-information report (FIR) was registered against the duo under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty) and 3(5) (criminal act in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 25 of the Arms Act at the Dugri police station. The case was registered based on a statement by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjap Singh of CIA staff 1.