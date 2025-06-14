Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Ludhiana: 2 new COVID cases, tally 31

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Of the total 31 cases reported so far, only 10 (mildly symptomatic) are positive and in home isolation; nineteen people have recovered so far

Two new Covid cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking the tally to 31. The new cases include two men aged 39 and 40. While one is reported to be asymptomatic, the 40-year-old has mild symptoms. Of the total 31 cases reported so far, only 10 (mildly symptomatic) are positive and in home isolation. Nineteen people have recovered so far. Two people — a 40-year-old man and another 69-year-old woman — suffering from comorbid conditions, have died of the infection.

The health department advised maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. (HT photo for representation)
All of the people reported so far have been vaccinated for Covid except an 18-year-old. The health department has advised people to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas. “If experiencing fever, cough, sore throat or breathing difficulty, isolate themself, wear a mask and consult the nearest health centre,” the department said in a press release.

As necessary precautionary measures, the department advised maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. It also called for ensuring proper ventilation in indoor spaces.

