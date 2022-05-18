Ludhiana: 2 repeat offenders held with 30-gram heroin
The CIA -2 staff of Ludhiana police arrested two men in their 30s with 30-gram heroin on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Billu, 36, of Shankar Colony near Tibba and Sunny Nahar, 31, of Balmiki Nagar in Basti Jodhewal.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA-2, said that the accused were arrested in Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road on the basis of a tip-off. Their Maruti Suzuki Swift car has also been seized.
Juneja said that there are three cases of drug peddling registered against Sunny at different police stations in the city and he had come out of jail on bail in July 2019. Vijay is also facing trial in a drug peddling case and was bailed out on April 8, 2021. “Both the accused are drug addicts and got into drug peddling to fund their habit,” said the inspector.
-
Chief engineer, councillor fight in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram office; cases registered
The chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and a ward councillor were allegedly embroiled in an ugly spat at the MCG's Sector 34 office on Tuesday afternoon. According to complaint, Brahm Yadav, ward 13 councillor allegedly abused Sharma and told him to stop interfering in his matters. Sharma could not be reached for comment.
-
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
-
Ghaziabad health department identifies 52 dengue prone areas
The district health department on Tuesday identified 52 localities that are likely to be affected by dengue in the upcoming monsoon season. Officials said that they are laying stress on “source reduction” strategy to check the spread of the disease across Ghaziabad district. The second highest cases were reported last year during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when 1,232 people were affected.
-
Sheroes Hangout Café opens in Noida
Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, were opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday as part of a joint project by Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and the Noida authority. Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh officially inaugurated the kiosks at an event.
-
Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics