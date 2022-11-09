Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 robbers attempt to break ATM by shooting at it

Ludhiana: 2 robbers attempt to break ATM by shooting at it

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The duo initially tried to break the machine with iron rods, but shot at the dialer when they failed; the entire incident was captured on CCTV

The robbers fled after they heard some movement outside the ATM kiosk at Kohara village in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
The robbers fled after they heard some movement outside the ATM kiosk at Kohara village in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two armed miscreants attempted to break open an ATM in Kohara village by shooting at it.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Gurwinder Pal Singh of Rose Enclave, Ghumar Mandi, who is the manager of Punjab National Bank’s Kohara branch.

Gurwinder stated that an employee, Ravinderpal Singh, used to lock and open the shutter of the ATM. Ravinderpal found the ATM was damaged on Monday and informed him.

Gurwinder stated that two masked robbers were captured on CCTV trying to break open the ATM with iron rods. When they failed, they shot at the machine’s dialer. When they heard some movement outside the kiosk, the duo fled empty handed.

ASI Lakhbir Singh, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 380 and 511 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Focal Point police station.

Past incidents

On October 22, two men were caught red-handed while they were trying to break open an ATM using a gas cutter at Jeewan Nagar road, Focal Point

On 19 August, a gang of miscreants made a failed theft attempt at a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out