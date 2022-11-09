Ludhiana: 2 robbers attempt to break ATM by shooting at it

Two armed miscreants attempted to break open an ATM in Kohara village by shooting at it.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Gurwinder Pal Singh of Rose Enclave, Ghumar Mandi, who is the manager of Punjab National Bank’s Kohara branch.

Gurwinder stated that an employee, Ravinderpal Singh, used to lock and open the shutter of the ATM. Ravinderpal found the ATM was damaged on Monday and informed him.

Gurwinder stated that two masked robbers were captured on CCTV trying to break open the ATM with iron rods. When they failed, they shot at the machine’s dialer. When they heard some movement outside the kiosk, the duo fled empty handed.

ASI Lakhbir Singh, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 380 and 511 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Focal Point police station.

Past incidents

On October 22, two men were caught red-handed while they were trying to break open an ATM using a gas cutter at Jeewan Nagar road, Focal Point

On 19 August, a gang of miscreants made a failed theft attempt at a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village.