Ludhiana: 2 salesmen held on drug peddling charges, 100 gm heroin recovered

The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate arrested two salesmen on drug peddling charges and recovered 100 gm heroin from their possession, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the police also seized a bike from the accused, identified as Jatin Sidhu of Valmiki Mohalla and Krish Arora of Preet Nagar of New Shivpuri.

Officials said the accused are salesmen at two separate ready-made garment shops.

According to police, the accused were smuggling drugs into the city for a long time.

CIA staff 2 in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said the police arrested accused Jatin Sidhu from New Madhopuri following a tip-off.

The accused was going to deliver a consignment of heroin among addicts when he was nabbed. On frisking, the police recovered 100 gm heroin from his possession.

The Inspector added that during questioning, Jatin Sidhu told police that he used to procure heroin from smugglers in other districts.

He claimed he had involved Krish Arora in supplying the drugs among the addicts. Based on information provided by him, police arrested Arora.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act at the Daresi police station. He added that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.