Ludhiana: 2 shops vandalised, owners assaulted; traders block road in protest

Two shopkeepers were allegedly assaulted and their shops vandalised by a group of men late on Thursday, prompting traders to block the Ludhiana–Chandigarh Road for several hours in protest against alleged police inaction. Around 22 people have been booked in connection with the case, police said on Friday. Traders protest on the Ludhiana–Chandigarh Road alleging police inaction on rising crimes against businessmen in the city (HT Photo)

According to one of the victims, Rohit Kumar, the attack was linked to an earlier molestation case.

According to police, the accused attacked the shops around 8 pm and fled with goods. Following the incident, traders gathered in large numbers and staged a blockade on Chandigarh Road, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the busy stretch. Protesters also raised slogans outside Veer Palace and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Police have booked Raizgan, Gyani, Manga, Karan, Shiva, alias Fukra, Bakri and Kaku, along with 15 unidentified aides, in connection with the case.

Rohit Kumar said that he had lodged a complaint against some youths about a month ago for allegedly molesting and assaulting a woman. Based on his complaint, some of the accused were taken into custody, which allegedly led to an enmity.

On Thursday evening, the accused allegedly entered the shop of Ankush Kumar, the woman’s brother, and began breaking glass panes and damaging goods. When Rohit Kumar intervened, he was allegedly assaulted with sticks. The attackers are also accused of looting mobile phones and other items before fleeing after issuing threats.

Both Rohit Kumar and Ankush Kumar sustained injuries in the incident. CCTV footage of the vandalism has surfaced and is being examined by the police.

Police teams from Jamalpur and Focal Point police stations reached the spot to control the situation and later persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade after assuring them of strict action. Traffic movement resumed after the protest ended.

Station house officer (SHO) Kulbir Singh of Focal Point police station said statements of the victims are being recorded and CCTV footage is under scrutiny. “Strict action will be taken against those involved,” he added.

“The accused have been booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 333 (house-trespass after preparation to cause hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief causing property damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety), and 296 (obscene acts causing public annoyance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the SHO said.

This is the second such incident in the city in the past two days. On February 24, traders at Saidan Chowk had staged a protest after a hosiery trader was attacked, alleging rising incidents of snatching and theft in the area.