Ludhiana: 2 under-construction buildings sealed

The building branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed two commercial buildings, being constructed “illegally”, in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Sunday. MC officials seal two commercial buildings in BRS Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

One of them was being constructed on the BRS Nagar main road while the other was being constructed near Sunet railway crossing.

An official from the MC Zone D office, who didn’t wish to be named, said they also received a complaint that the building near the railway crossing was being constructed by encroaching upon a portion of a park. Officials will check the record in this regard and take appropriate action, he said.

According to the building branch official, the action is being taken against illegal constructions on a regular basis working on the directions of the MC commissioner. “Residents should start construction works only after getting their building plans approved from the civic body,” he added.