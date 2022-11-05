Ludhiana: 20 booked for murder attempt on 28-year-old man

At least 20 people have been booked for attempting to murder a 28-year-old man over an old rivalry.

The accused are Deepak, Vipal and Vivek, while their accomplices are yet to be identified.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Singh, 28, of Dashmesh Nagar, Hambran Road. As per sources, his condition is serious. The attackers also injured Sandeep’s friend Pankaj.

The incident took place on October 30, but police lodged an FIR on Thursday based on the complaint of the victim’s mother Amarjeet Kaur, as Sandeep is still medically unfit to record his statement.

She stated that her son had left the house with Pankaj on October 30. At around 1:30 pm, she received a phone call from Pankaj, who told her that Sandeep had been attacked and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries.

“Pankaj said at least 20 assailants waylaid and attacked them with sharp weapons near Country Homes. After the accused left the spot, Pankaj called an ambulance and rushed Sandeep to DMCH,” said Amarjeet.

“Pankaj said that Sandeep had a rivalry with three of the attackers, identified as Deepak, Vipal and Vivek, but he does not know the reason behind the enmity,” she added.

ASI Joginder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code .

The reason behind the rivalry can be ascertained only after recording Sandeep’s statement, police said.