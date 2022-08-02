Ludhiana | 20 officers & scientists attend training on irrigation systems at PAU
The skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a two-day training course on the use of drip, sprinkler irrigation and poly houses, for in-service candidates, under the guidance of director of extension education Ashok Kumar.
A total of 20 soil conservation, horticulture and agriculture officers; scientists from PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the course.
Nilesh Biwalkar, an expert of soil and water engineering and technical coordinator, discussed about the drip irrigation system for judicious use of available water. He discussed various methods of irrigation scheduling under field conditions.
Rakesh Sharda, principal extension scientist (soil and water engineering) and technical coordinator, emphasised on the energy efficiency of solar photovoltaic system.
‘Poly houses helpful to produce off-season vegetable crops’
Kuldeep Singh, associate director (skill development), shared that with globalisation of markets, shrinking land and climate change, protected cultivation has emerged as the single most important technology for ensuring high productivity, improved quality and profitable returns. Further, he said that poly house cultivation is helpful to produce off-season vegetable crops.
The protected cultivation practices play a major role in ensuring the sustainability of natural resources and in combating climate change and to produce chemical-free products under poly house conditions.
2-day symposium on challenges faced by the green revolution hub
The symposium: Transforming the green revolution hub of India: Innovations in crop breeding, resource management and policy, is being organised in the honour of Darshan Singh Brar, a renowned researcher of the university.
The university sources divulged that the Dr GS Khush Foundation has instituted an award in the honour of Dr Darshan Singh Brar that will be conferred on the first recipient at the symposium on August 17.
The event, targeting youth: the future leaders, will bring together several global experts from across the public and private sectors to forge new approaches through both technical and policy innovations and draw upon learnings from the various participants representing the region and examine the implementation and scaling of proposed solutions for transforming the country’s green revolution hub.
About 250–300 scientists and students from universities, ICAR institutes, International Agricultural Research Centres, seed industry, NGOs and farmers are expected to participate in the symposium.
-
Delhi records 1,506 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 10.63%
Delhi reported 1,506 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily count of infections since June 26 when the city logged 1,819 cases, data from the Delhi government's daily bulletin showed. On Monday, the Capital recorded 822 cases of the viral disease. Tuesday's cases came at a positivity rate of 10.63% as the city conducted a total of 14,165 tests. It was the second consecutive day when the test positivity rate was over 10%.
-
Delhi reports third case of monkeypox, first patient discharged
Delhi on Tuesday confirmed its third monkeypox case after a 31-year-old man, who was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital with suspected symptoms on Sunday tested positive, doctors from Lok Nayak said. Medical director, Dr Suresh Kumar, Lok Nayak Hospital -- the nodal hospital for monkeypox patients in Delhi -- said that currently two monkeypox patients are admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.
-
Private bus hits DTC cluster bus in Delhi; 28, including driver, injured
Twenty-eight people, including 24 labourers working at the Central Vista project site, were injured after an allegedly speeding private bus that was ferrying them to the site crashed into a cluster bus near a traffic signal at Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said. All 28 injured persons were discharged by late evening, police said, adding a case regarding the mishap was registered at the Ranjeet Nagar police station.
-
Rains set to return to Delhi today, says IMD
The rains are set to return to the capital from Wednesday night, with the monsoon trough expected to shift towards Delhi from the Himalayan foothills over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. While light rainfall is expected towards Wednesday night, the IMD said light to moderate showers are expected on both Thursday and Friday, with peak rainfall activity occurring between Friday and Saturday.
-
Delhi LG seeks explanation from ACB over delay in probing corruption cases
Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has asked anti-corruption branch and the directorate of vigilance (DoV) to ensure that there is no delay in investigating complaints and cases of corruption against government officials. He also sought explanations from the department on cases and complaints that have been pending for more than a year -- some of them have been pending since 2012 -- and the said the same should be furnished to his office at the earliest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics