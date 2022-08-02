Ludhiana | 20 officers & scientists attend training on irrigation systems at PAU

The skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a two-day training course on the use of drip, sprinkler irrigation and poly houses, for in-service candidates, under the guidance of director of extension education Ashok Kumar.

A total of 20 soil conservation, horticulture and agriculture officers; scientists from PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the course.

Nilesh Biwalkar, an expert of soil and water engineering and technical coordinator, discussed about the drip irrigation system for judicious use of available water. He discussed various methods of irrigation scheduling under field conditions.

Rakesh Sharda, principal extension scientist (soil and water engineering) and technical coordinator, emphasised on the energy efficiency of solar photovoltaic system.

‘Poly houses helpful to produce off-season vegetable crops’

Kuldeep Singh, associate director (skill development), shared that with globalisation of markets, shrinking land and climate change, protected cultivation has emerged as the single most important technology for ensuring high productivity, improved quality and profitable returns. Further, he said that poly house cultivation is helpful to produce off-season vegetable crops.

The protected cultivation practices play a major role in ensuring the sustainability of natural resources and in combating climate change and to produce chemical-free products under poly house conditions.

2-day symposium on challenges faced by the green revolution hub

Ludhiana Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Dr Gurdev Singh Khush Foundation for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences will organise a two-day symposium on challenges faced by the green revolution hub of India, from August 17 to 18 at PAU.

The symposium: Transforming the green revolution hub of India: Innovations in crop breeding, resource management and policy, is being organised in the honour of Darshan Singh Brar, a renowned researcher of the university.

The university sources divulged that the Dr GS Khush Foundation has instituted an award in the honour of Dr Darshan Singh Brar that will be conferred on the first recipient at the symposium on August 17.

The event, targeting youth: the future leaders, will bring together several global experts from across the public and private sectors to forge new approaches through both technical and policy innovations and draw upon learnings from the various participants representing the region and examine the implementation and scaling of proposed solutions for transforming the country’s green revolution hub.

About 250–300 scientists and students from universities, ICAR institutes, International Agricultural Research Centres, seed industry, NGOs and farmers are expected to participate in the symposium.