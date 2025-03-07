Ludhiana: 20 staffers found absent during mayor’s surprise check

At least 20 employees of the municipal corporation (MC) were on Thursday found absent from duty during a surprise check by mayor Inderjit Kaur at the civic body’s zone B office, officials said. Mayor Inderjit Kaur during the inspection at MC zone B office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They said the mayor had conducted the check for ensuring punctuality at civic body offices.

The officials said strict warnings were issued to the staffers, directing them to reach office on time or face departmental action. During the inspection, the mayor interacted with the visitors and directed the staff to ensure hassle-free services.

Mayor Kaur said the state government, led by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, is committed to the welfare of locals. Steps are being taken to streamline the working of the civic body, she said.

The mayor said she will conduct surprise inspections in the coming days as well.

Cleanliness drive in Middha Chowk area

The mayor moved to the field around 7am and participated in a cleanliness drive in Middha Chowk area.

Accompanied by area councillor Kapil Kumar Sonu and MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Kaur checked the cleanliness and issued directions to the civic body staff. Senior sanitation officials were present during the inspection.

The mayor directed the health branch officials to check attendance of sweepers on a regular basis and said no laxity will be tolerated in terms of cleanliness. She took feedback from the sweepers and directed the officials to ensure that sweepers do not face shortage of equipment.

The mayor urged locals to support the MC in keeping the city clean and green by not dumping waste in open spaces.