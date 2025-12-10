Ludhiana: 22 outsourced PSPCL meter readers sacked as audit exposes billing scam

A routine internal audit by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has uncovered a meter reading fraud in Ludhiana, resulting in the termination of 22 meter readers, officials said. The investigation revealed that around 65 consumers across the district, in collusion with these meter readers, tampered with their electricity data to slash bills and evade actual charges. The investigation revealed that around 65 consumers across the district tampered with their electricity data to slash bills and evade actual charges. (HT File Photo)

According to officials, the two-day audit identified 22 errant meter readers who deliberately underreported a staggering 44,452 units during routine checks. This malpractice caused a revenue loss of ₹4.13 lakh, straining the department’s already overburdened power subsidy after pushing the concealed units into the subsidy slab.

The audit, conducted across the central zone of Ludhiana, covered four major circles — Ludhiana east, Ludhiana west, suburban and Khanna. Among these, the suburban circle, which includes rural belts such as Adda Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon and Ahmedgrah, emerged as the hotspot of irregularities where 12 meter readers were found complicit, accounting for 44 of the 65 confirmed cases, with 27,049 units deliberately underreported resulting in a revenue loss of ₹2.51 lakh, showed audit report.

Similarly, the Khanna circle, covering Khanna, Doraha, Gobindgarh, Sirhind and Amloh, reported 16 cases with 14,203 units concealed, causing a revenue loss of ₹1.32 lakh. The west circle recorded five cases, involving 3,200 units underreported leading to an estimated financial impact of ₹29,760.

Explaining the discrepancies, senior officials in the central zone said, “The department initially listed 146 suspicious cases of data manipulation. Our technical staff conducted detailed field checks, re-evaluating the meter readings of suspected consumers. Following these checks, 65 cases involving deliberate underreporting were confirmed.”

Officials further added that after the rollout of the 600 unit subsidy per billing cycle, some consumers manipulated their consumption data to remain within the limit, often colluding with meter readers in exchange for bribes. To curb such practices, the department rotates meter readers across areas, but instances of manipulation continue to surface.

Since these meter readers are outsourced staff, the department has also penalised the company managing them to the tune of over ₹4 lakh. As per the company’s work order, they are fully accountable for any discrepancies caused by their provided manpower,” an official said.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “During our routine checks, we uncovered 65 cases where consumers exceeding 600 units colluded with meter readers to remain within subsidy slabs. We have a zero-tolerance policy toward power theft and corruption. The services of the 22 errant meter readers have been terminated.”