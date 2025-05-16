Ludhiana: 25-year-old drowns in pond while catching pigeon in Samrala

A 25-year-old youth tragically lost his life on Friday afternoon after drowning in a village pond while trying to catch a pigeon in Naularhi Kalan village near Samrala. The body was then sent to civil hospital, Samrala, for post-mortem examination. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Singh, who was residing with his maternal grandparents in the same village. According to eyewitnesses and police officials, Jagdish had gone to the edge of the village’s pond in an attempt to catch a pigeon that was perched near the water.

In a sudden misstep, Jagdish lost his balance and slipped into the pond. He became trapped in the muddy swamp of the deep pond and was unable to rescue himself. Villagers who later arrived at the scene reported that he drowned before help could reach him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh Ghaloti from Bardhala police post arrived at the location after receiving information and, with the assistance of local residents, retrieved Jagdish’s body from the water. The body was then sent to civil hospital, Samrala, for post-mortem examination.