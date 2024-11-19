Ludhiana: 27 mobile phones seized, 7 of two gangs arrested

The Ludhiana police busted two gangs of miscreants with the arrest of seven accused, seizing 27 mobile phones, on Tuesday. The accused in the custody of the Sahnewal police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

In the first case, the CIA staff 1 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three persons and recovered 21 mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Harmanjot Singh, alias Kaka, of Mohalla Adarsh Nagar, Bolu, alias Golu, of Adarsh Nagar and Prince Kumar, alias Prince, of Mohalla Guru Arjun Dev Nagar.

The accused are school dropouts. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said over two dozen cases were solved with their arrest. He added that the arrests were made following a tip-off. The accused were going to sell the mobile phones when they were apprehended, according to the ASI.

He added that Harmanjit Singh, alias Kaka, is already facing trial in a case of snatching lodged against him at the Division number 7 police station on August 26, 2023. He got bail on January 31. Bolu, alias Golu, is facing trial in connection with two snatching cases. He got bail on April 2.

An FIR under Sections 304, 3 (5) and 317 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Division number 2 police station.

In the second case, the Sahnewal police arrested three persons for snatchings and recovered six mobile phones. A sharp weapon and two bikes sans number plates were also seized.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, station house officer at the Sahnewal police station, stated Vipan Kumar of Bihari Chowk had filed a complaint, stating that bike-borne two miscreants robbed him of his mobile phone. An FIR was lodged under Sections 304 and 3 (5) of the BNS.

The Inspector added that the police arrested Amit Kumar, alias Mickey, of Makkar Colony in Giaspura, Rohit Kumar, alias Bihar, of Satsang Nagar of Lohara, Ratan Chand Verma, alias Honey, of Prem Nagar and Deepak Kumar of Mohinder Nagar of Lohara. During checking, the police recovered six mobile phones, a sharp weapon and two bikes sans number plates.

The police expect more information regarding crimes from the accused during questioning, he added.