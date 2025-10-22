Ludhiana: 27-year-old deported from UK after fake degree scam exposed

A Ludhiana youth’s dream of studying abroad came crashing down after he was deported from the United Kingdom for using a forged degree and fake mark sheets to secure a student visa. Now, he faces criminal charges back home after a case was registered against him by the Model Town police, following a Zero FIR lodged at Police station Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

The accused, Sahil Yadav ,27, a resident of Guru Hargobind Nagar, Sandhu Nagar of Haibowal was sent back from the UK on October 18 by Flight Number LO-71. During immigration clearance at IGI Airport, officials noticed something suspicious about his bachelor of business administration degree and mark sheets, supposedly issued by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.

When questioned, Sahil reportedly confessed that he had never pursued any graduation course. He told immigration officers that the documents were arranged by a Ludhiana-based travel agent named Manish, who charged him ₹1.1 lakh for creating the fake degree and mark sheets. The forged papers were then used to obtain a UK student visa, which eventually led to his deportation when the fraud came to light. He was deported immediately after UK Immigration authorities caught him with fake documents.

The immigration authorities at IGI Airport, Delhi handed over Sahil and the fake documents — including his passport, mark sheets, and degree certificate — to the Delhi Police. Based on their report, the Model Town police in Ludhiana registered a case against Sahil under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336 (3) (forgery done with the intent to cheat) and 340 (2) (use of a forged document or electronic record) BNS of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

During further questioning, Sahil revealed that the documents were allegedly prepared by another Ludhiana resident, Aditya Sharma, at his office in the city. Police teams are now tracking Sharma and verifying his role in the racket.

A senior officer said, “It’s alarming how easily such fake educational documents are being prepared and used to travel abroad. We’re investigating whether a larger network is operating behind these forgeries.”

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that the police will question the travel agent for arranging fake documents.