Ludhiana: 3.4 lakh withdrawn from Gurugram man’s account, 2 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 11, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Unidentified men swapped ATM card of Paras Saini, 52, with a fake one on the pretext of helping him withdraw cash; the victim came to know about it when he received messages from the bank about the transactions.

The Division number 6 Police on Monday booked two unidentified persons for allegedly withdrawing 3.40 lakh from the account of a Gurugram resident. Posing as a Good Samaritan, the accused swapped the debit card of the man with a fake one and later withdrew cash from his account.

The police have sought CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk to identify the culprits.
The police have sought CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk to identify the culprits.

The victim, Paras Saini, 52, of Sheetal Enclave, Gurugram, said he went to an ATM of Axis Bank at Gill Road to withdraw cash from his savings account using his debit card on October 25. He was facing some problem while withdrawing cash when two men, who were already present there, offered help.

The man added that the accused swapped his debit card with a fake one. The accused later withdrew 3.40 lakh from his bank account using a debit card in five different transactions. He came to know about it when he received messages from the bank about the transactions.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after investigating the case the police have registered an FIR under Sections 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the BNS against the unidentified accused.

The police have asked the bank to provide CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk to identify the culprits.

