Ludhiana | ₹3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store
Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed ₹3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner’s wife at gunpoint.
Complainant Narinder Verma, the owner of Verma Jewelers, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife’s care. Around 6.30pm, four men turned up on two motorcycles and pointed a gun at his wife and told her to give them the locker keys.
When she told them that she didn’t have it, they threatened to kill her.
His wife, Aarti, told the police, “The men had covered their faces with a piece of cloth. When I told them I didn’t have the locker keys, they threatened to kill me and snatched the keys from my hands. They then opened the lockers and took the cash and jewellery. Before fleeing, they also took away the DVR of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).”
After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.
Police suspect that the robbery was pre-planned as the men seemed to be aware of Verma’s routine and struck when he left to pick up his children.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) said police are scanning CCTVs in the area to identify the robbers. A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Focal Point police station.
Incidents of robberies and snatchings are rampant in the city. In view of rising crimes, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma had conducted a surprise inspection on the night of June 26 and checked vehicles himself. Sharma had also inspected checkpoints and night patrolling in the city. He had visited the Moti Nagar area following repeated robberies in the area and also scanned records and daily registers at the local police station.
Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India. Dr Singh is also known as the 'Murrah Man' for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.
Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor
The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday. The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment.
Karnal reports first Covid death in five months
The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state. As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection. He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.
Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.
National industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the national industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, leading to economic progress not only of the state but also of the country. “It is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country, western economic corridor and eastern economic corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana,” Khatar said.
