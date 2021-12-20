Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 3 held for robbing factory owner of 9.5 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 3 held for robbing factory owner of 9.5 lakh

The Ludhiana police have arrested three of the six men wanted for robbing factory owner of 9.5 lakh; while ex-staffer Sonu Kumar ,mastermind of the robbery,who had worked at the hosiery factory as a sanitary worker for three years and four of his aides are on the run
The Ludhiana police said the robbers had split the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.5 lakh cash and dumped the bag containing two debit cards, and two I-Phones, which they had snatched from the factory owner, into the Sidhwan Canal. (HT PHOTO)
The Ludhiana police said the robbers had split the 9.5 lakh cash and dumped the bag containing two debit cards, and two I-Phones, which they had snatched from the factory owner, into the Sidhwan Canal. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Nine days after a factory owner was robbed of 9.5 lakh on RK Road near Cheema Chowk, three of the six robbers were arrested on Sunday.

A former staffer, Sonu Kumar, who had worked at the hosiery factory as a sanitary worker for three years, was the mastermind of the robbery, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

“Kumar, who had quit seven months ago, knew that the factory owner, Radha Mohan Thapar, distributed salaries on the 10th day of every month,” Bhullar said, adding that Kumar had been on the spot when the robbery took place. He was among the people who gathered after the robbers struck.

While Kumar and four of his aides are on the run, the police have arrested Vishal, 19, of SBS Nagar; Sunny, 22, of Giaspura; and Azad, 25, of Shimlapuri. The bike used to execute the crime and 2.72 lakh were recovered from the accused.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Vishal and Sunny were found hiding in a house in Sector 25, Chandigarh. They revealed the whereabouts of Azad, who was arrested from Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana.”

Bag, cards, phones tossed into canal

The accused had split the cash and dumped the bag containing two debit cards, and two I-Phones, which they had snatched from Thapar, into the Sidhwan Canal at different locations. Divers were enlisted to fish out the items from the canal. The bag had been stuffed with stones.

The robbery, which took place on December 10, had been executed in a record 15 seconds. A case was lodged against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out