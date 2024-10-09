Ludhiana: 3 years on, ‘ragi’ held for sexually assaulting minor boy

The City Jagraon police on Tuesday arrested a ‘ragi’ (religious singer) for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in a gurdwara room, officials said. The matter came to fore three years after the assault as videos of the incident surfaced online (HT Photo)

Police said the accused, who was a gurdwara employee, lured the minor on pretext of giving him ‘prasad’ and sodomised him.

The complainant said the accused videotaped the assault and threatened the boy into keeping mum.

The matter came to fore three years after the assault as videos of the incident surfaced online.

The City Jagraon police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Jassi Baba of Kaunke Kalan village.

The complainant said he is a school dropout and had started going to Gurdwara Nanaksar Thath three years ago.

The minor alleged that the accused asked him to come to a room on the pretext of giving him ‘prasad’ and sexually assaulted him .

The minor said he did not tell anyone about the incident for three years. On Tuesday, he narrated the ordeal to his mother, who then informed the police.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Leaders of multiple Sikh organisations sought stern action against the accused.

In the past 40 days, this is the second incident of religious person being arrested for involvement in sexual assault case.

On September 1, The City Jagraon police arrested the head of a religious dera for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman alleged that after she started pursuing a case against him, the accused, Baljinder Singh, offered ₹10 lakh for withdrawing the case.

Baljinder Singh is the head of Gurdwara Thath Charan Ghat on Raikot Road.