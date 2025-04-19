Ludhiana: 30-year-old gets life term for toddler’s rape

Convicting a 30-year-old man of raping a two-year-old girl, a fast-track court has awarded him rigorous life imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict. Out of the fine, ₹1.50 lakh would be given to the victim as compensation. The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also slapped a fine of ₹ 2 lakh on the convict. (HT Photo)

According to the court orders, convict Radhe Sham remain incarcerated for the remainder of his natural life or till his death with a rider that he shall not be released on parole at least till he has spent 30 effective years in the prison.

The Sahnewal police had arrested 30-year-old Radhe Sham for raping the two-year-old daughter of his neighbour in labour quarters on April 29, 2024. An FIR was registered under Section 376-AB (raping a woman under twelve years of age) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act on the complaint of the father of the toddler on April 28, 2024.

The complainant stated that his daughter went missing while playing outside his rented accommodation on April 28 last year. While he was searching for the girl, he heard her cries from the accused’s room. He barged in and caught hold of the accused besides raising the alarm. Later, the police were informed.

A day after registering the case, the police had arrested the accused. The convict is married and has a kid.