Ludhiana | 330 conferred degress at CMC

The annual convocation of Christian Medical College, Christian Dental College, College of Nursing, College of Physiotherapy and Institute of Allied Health Sciences, was held on Monday.

Professor Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, was the chief guest. He appreciated the role of CMC in providing quality medical education and health care. He urged the graduates to be responsive to the health needs of the society and fulfill their mandate of providing holistic health.

William Bhatti, director, welcomed the gathering, stating that CMC Ludhiana has contributed 128 years of service to the nation.

Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, Christian Medical College, administered the hippocratic oath to the graduates and presented the annual report of the college.

As many as 330 graduates from five colleges were awarded the degrees. Students excelling in academic activities were awarded prizes and medals.

Dr Anusha Singhania, Dr Macwan Annie Augustin received the gold medal for overall MBBS best graduate. Dr Keziah Ann Philip was given the Vipin Khanna Gold medal for the best medical intern. The all-round student nurse award was bagged by Rekha Salhotra and Ishatpreet Kaur.

The best clinical student nurse award was given to Amandeep Kaur and the best community health student nurse to Navneet Kaur and Radhika Kaushik.

Elaine Unkles best outgoing intern award in the College of Physiotherapy was awarded to Jermy Jibu, Shaina Procha, and Jasper Rebecca.

The overall S Beant Singh Sahnan Memorial Award was bagged by Harsimrat Kaur and Diksha.

The Association of Medical Alumni awarded the Lifetime Service award to Dr Subash Lazarus and Dr Philip Alexander. Dr VK Satija Memorial Award for best Clinical Teacher was presented to Dr Mukul Chopra and Dr Ravinder Thind.