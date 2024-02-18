Ludhiana: 34,000 power connections terminated in 2023

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Ludhiana zone, terminated over 34,000 domestic and industrial connections for defaulting on bill payments in 2023 against a total outstanding amount of over ₹4,000 lakh. The official also held the subsidy of 300 units every month responsible for people not willing to pay. (HT Photo)

The 32,607 domestic connections were terminated against an outstanding amount of ₹3,404 lakh, and 1,758 industrial connections were terminated against an outstanding amount of ₹666 lakh. The outstanding payments, according to the power com officials, “added to the bludgeoning financial pressure.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Last month, the PSPCL had for the first time delayed salaries and pensions of the employees. The salaries were credited a day later but only after a protest by the Punjab State Electricity Board Engineers’ Association. According to the association, the powercom had a pendency of subsidy bills worth ₹5,400 crore and ₹3,100 crore due in bills from government departments.

A highly placed official in the corporation at the condition of anonymity said, “There was a lot of political interference when they tried to terminate connections of those defaulting on payments, especially industrial consumers.”

The official also held the subsidy of 300 units every month responsible for people not willing to pay. “People have in general started to see at electricity as something they are entitled to.”

When asked about how long a consumer was given before their connection was terminated, Ludhiana zone chief engineer, Inderpal Singh Saini said, “The bill we serve is also a notice and if a consumer fails to pay up within 15 days of being served the bill, we can discontinue their connection temporarily.”

“Then the consumer is given 60 days to pay the outstanding amount and failing that we can terminate their connection permanently,” he added.