Ludhiana: 35 accused pelt hosiery unit owner’s house with stones, bottles

Over a year after a hosiery owner was allegedly shot at, at least 35 assailants pelted his house with stones and bottles on July 10. The Division Number 4 police have registered a fresh first-information report (FIR) against at least 35 unidentified assailants and initiated an investigation (HT File)

The assailants threatened the victim, identified as Manish Kumar, 25, of Basant Nagar, Shivpuri Road, to withdraw a police complaint he lodged against a group of assailants, before fleeing.

The Division Number 4 police have registered a fresh first-information report (FIR) against at least 35 unidentified assailants and initiated an investigation.

An FIR was registered by Division Number 4 police last year after assailants had allegedly shot at Manish Kumar and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons at a garment store in the busy Gandhi Nagar Market on June 20, 2023.

In the fresh complaint, the complainant said that on July 10, he was at home with his family when stones and bottles fell into the house. When he went to the roof, he found that a group of nearly 35 people was pelting the house with stones and bottles. The accused threatened him to withdraw the complaint which he had lodged last year against seven accused. The accused fled threatening him.

The complainant said that he immediately alerted the police. An FIR was registered a week after the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 194 (affray), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (4) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage), 351 (1) (assault), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified accused.

In June last year, the Division Number 4 police had registered a case under sections 307, 148, 149, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against seven accused, identified as Sahil Kainth of Mohalla Fatehgarh, Himanshu Gill of Kila Mohalla, Dhaman Moong alias Mansu of Gandhi Nagar, Vinay Bhandhari of Mohalla Fatehgarh, Bhola Shukla of Jaspal Colony of Kakowal road, Sahil Bedi alias Nanu of Shivpuri Road, and Daman Kumar alias Ankush alias Karu of Kila Mohalla.

The complainant alleged that the accused sent the assailants to threaten them.