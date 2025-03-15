Ludhiana: 4 dairy owners booked for dumping cow dung on road

Following the complaint of MC officials, Division Number 7 police officials on Thursday evening registered a case against four dairy owners for dumping cow dung on road and discharging waste into the Buddha Nullah. Cow dung thrown on streets of Blocks A and B of Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The case was registered after the governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, during his recent visit, scolded the MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and DC Jitendra Jorwal for not treating water at the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) situated on Tajpur road.

The accused dairy owners have been identified as Lovely Dairy (27A, Dairy Complex, Tajpur Road), Jaspal Kumar (38C, Dairy Complex, Tajpur Road), Ramesh Dairy (43C, Dairy Complex, Tajpur Road), and Sheela Dairy (46C, Dairy Complex, Tajpur Road).

They have been booked for causing water pollution and endangering public health and have been charged under Section 279 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 70(3), 70(5), and 70(12) of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873. These provisions deal with offences related to water pollution and illegal obstruction of water channels.

The complaint was filed by officials of the Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited, Zone B, highlighting that dairy owners along the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex were continuously dumping untreated waste on road, which discharges into the Buddha Nullah, despite repeated warnings from the municipal corporation. The river, which flows through Ludhiana, serves as a crucial water source for residents in Punjab’s Malwa region and Rajasthan, where it is used for both drinking and irrigation purposes.

Despite the municipal corporation’s multiple interventions, including severing illegal waste-disposal pipelines, the dairy owners repeatedly reinstalled them, openly defying environmental regulations. Officials also reported that the field workers faced harassment and resistance whenever they tried to stop the illegal dumping.

Following the FIR, sub inspector Sukhwinder Singh from Division Number 7 and his team inspected the site to assess the extent of damage and collect evidence. Officials have assured strict action against the offenders to curb rising pollution levels in Ludhiana.

The case has now been forwarded to the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) operator for official registration. Meanwhile, a police team has been dispatched to inspect the affected area and take necessary enforcement actions.