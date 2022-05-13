Ludhiana | 4 days on, gangster’s aide held for opening fire at house, injuring man
Four days after gangster Puneet Bains and his aides opened fire at a house in New Shastri Nagar and injured an onlooker, police arrested an accused on Wednesday.
While Deepak Kumar alias Kaka Bangala, 28, of Vardhman Nagar, was arrested near Leisure Valley Park, 10 others – including Bains, a resident of Ghora Colony, Jatinder Jindi and his nephews Sunny and Gora of Rahon Road, Laddi, Dang, Pankaj Rajput, Teji Pandit of Puneet Nagar, Sagar Noodle of Dugri and Mohvish Bains of Kila Mohalla – are on the run.
Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 1) in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said Bangala was arrested on Tibba Road on the basis of a tip-off. “Bangala, an electrician, had been inducted into Bains’ gang by Jindi. He is facing trial in three cases, including liquor smuggling and attempt to murder. He was granted bail on October 12, 2020, but resumed criminal activities soon after,” he said.
What had happened?
The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar, said, “On May 8, my colleague Sandy dropped me at a crossroad near my house. The accused, who were inebriated, started abusing us for ostensibly stopping in the middle of the road. When the locals gathered on the spot, the accused fled, leaving their vehicle on the road.”
“After a few minutes, the accused returned in two cars with their aides. They were carrying pistols and sharp-edged weapons.They also pelted stones at us. We ran to my house, and bolted the door. However, the accused opened fire at my house.One of my neighbours, Mahinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries in the attack.
A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass), 427 (damages), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was lodged at the Tibba police station.
Ludhiana | Hike price of platform tickets: GRP tells railway authorities
After a recent explosion at the Punjab Police's intelligence wing in Mohali sent shock waves across the state, the Government Railway Police took stock of security arrangements at the railway station and asked authorities check overcrowding at platforms. The GRP has recommended increasing the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 to discourage loitering at the station, and to change the designated platform for weekly trains, which ferry migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Ludhiana man rapes 28-year-old woman in car, booked
Three months after a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an isolated area, police registered a case against her friend on Wednesday. The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colony, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. When the victim rebuffed his advances, Harvinder promised to marry her, but later reneged. The incident took place on February 3.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame
Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.
CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman
The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.
