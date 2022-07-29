Ludhiana: 4 held with 325-kg poppy husk in 2 separate cases

Police have arrested four men in two separate cases and recovered 325-kg poppy husk from their possession.

In the first case, a truck driver, identified as Kamalpreet Singh alias Kamal, 33, of Majara village, Sahnewal, was arrested with 120-kg poppy husk and based on information provided by him, a grocer, Gagandeep alias Lali, 39, of Shankar village, Dehlon, was arrested with 80-kg poppy husk.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said CIA staff-2 arrested Kamalpreet from Dehlon Bypass during a special checking and recovered 45-kg poppy husk from him. After questioning him, they recovered 75-kg poppy husk from his house.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had sold 100-kg poppy husk to Gagandeep a couple of weeks ago. Gagandeep was also arrested and 80-kg poppy husk was recovered from him.

A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the them at Dehlon police station.

In another case, the CIA staff-1 arrested two truck drivers, Mandeep Singh alias Deep, 34, of Sahni village and Surinder Singh Chhinda, 39, of Vijay Nagar with 125-kg poppy husk. They were arrested from Gill Road near Marado police post during a special checking.

A case under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been lodged against them at Sadar police station.