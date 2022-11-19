Ludhiana: 4 injured during scuffle outside CT varsity

Four people were injured on Friday after two groups got into a violent scuffle over comments on an Instagram post outside CT University, near Sidhwan Khurd on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, during the convocation ceremony.

Those who suffered injuries have been identified as Janu Sharma, Gaurav, Manjit Mattu and Gursharan. They alleged that after the scuffle, they waited for at least one and a half hours to lodge a complaint at the Chaukimann police post, but the cops there ignored them. Then, they went to the Jagraon civil hospital for medical examination, and returned to their homes.

The victim stated they are former students of the university and were invited to attend the convocation to receive their degrees. Before the convocation, the university had uploaded a post on Instagram about the event with pictures of current students.

Those injured said they had posted comments stating that the post should carry pictures of former students who were to receive their degrees, to which a group of current students had objected and threatened them.

Amanjot, a former student, said that as they reached the university, the current students and their aides nabbed them outside the premises and assaulted them. He added that the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed outside the university.

ASI Randhir Singh, in-charge at Chaukimann police post, refuted the allegations and said they found out about the scuffle, but have not received a complaint yet. He added that police will take appropriate action after a complaint is filed.