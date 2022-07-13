Ludhiana| 4 rabid stray dogs caught in 6 months
The civic body is in a stew over the rising number of rabid stray dogs being reported in the city. Four such cases have been reported from different parts of the city in the last six months.
The officials are tight-lipped over the areas from where these cases have been reported, suspecting that it might trigger panic among residents. However, they said the situation was under control as those dogs had died after they were caught and locked in the dog sterilisation centre of the municipal corporation (MC) in Haibowal area.
The dogs were caught in the months of February and June. The MC has recently received the post-mortem reports from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).
Earlier, the department had also caught four rabid dogs in the last one-and-a half-year. One of the dogs had also bitten around a dozen people in the Civil lines area.
Significantly, an 11-year-old boy from Jaspal Bangar village succumbed to rabies in the month of July last year, while a five-year-old girl, who succumbed in Sarabha Nagar in October 2018, had exhibited symptoms typical of rabies before her death.
Year on, ‘Rabies-free city’ project hangs fire
Despite witnessing a rise in fatal infection among the stray dogs, the civic body has failed to kickstart the ‘Rabies-free city’ project announced last year. Under this project, the MC planned to vaccinate all the stray dogs in the city with anti-rabies vaccine in a phased manner. In the first phase, the MC had planned to vaccinate 25,000 dogs at a cost of ₹8 lakh. The animal husbandry department will also be roped in for the project.
The finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of the MC had also approved the project in July last year, but nothing has been done at ground level and officials are working to complete the departmental formalities.
Find a solution at the earliest: Residents to authorities
A resident of Haibowal area, Ratan Singh, said a black-coloured dog had bitten many residents in their area last year and it was suspected that it was a rabid dog. Then the dog disappeared after a few days and the authorities stated that the dog might had died due to the disease.
There is no treatment for rabies and the authorities should find a solution for the problem at the earliest, Singh said.
Meanwhile, senior veterinary officer of the MC Harbans Dhalla said, “ Most of the formalities have been completed to begin the ‘Rabies-free city’ project in the city and a few final approvals have to be taken from the senior officials. The project will be commenced soon.”
Dhalla said those bitten by the stray dogs must immediately get the anti-rabies vaccine. Those bitten on the throat or on the mouth should also get the anti-rabies serum. “The vaccine is available free-of-cost at the Civil hospital. The teams carrying out sterilisation are also checking the dogs for viral symptoms,” he added.
Stray dog bites half-a-dozen residents in Neem Wala Chowk area
In an another dog bite incident reported on Wednesday, a stray dog bit around half-a-dozen residents, including a Congress leader Lucky Kapoor and his wife, near Neem Wala Chowk in the Old City area.
A CCTV footage of the incident also went viral wherein Kapoor and his wife were bitten by the stray dog while they were on their bike. Kapoor got eight stitches on his foot. He said before biting them, the dog had also bitten an eight-year-old child in the area and a few others. The complaints were submitted with the MC, but to no avail, he added.
Meanwhile, the MC officials said the complaint was received in the evening and a team of dog catchers had been sent to the area.
-
Agnipath Scheme violence in Ludhiana: 23 accused sent to judicial custody
After being in GRP custody for a day, a local court on Wednesday sent 23 accused held by the police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme to judicial custody. The local Government Railway Police had brought these accused on a production warrant on July 12.
-
IMD sounds ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ alert for Pune city
The India Meteorological Department has forecast 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the city and neighbouring areas, including the ghats, in the next 24 hours. “Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune on July 13 to 14. Chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Pune on July 15,” reads the IMD statement.
-
Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs
As a part of series of events planned under its anti-drug mass awareness drive, the district administration organised a poster making and slogan writing competition in numerous educational institutions here on Wednesday. A poster making and slogan writing contest was held at Kishori Lal Jethi Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Hundreds of students participated in the competitions and later, the top three winners were honoured by Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Manjeet Kaur.
-
Ludhiana | Deaf School students pass with flying colours in PSEB Class 10, 12 exams
All students from the School for the Deaf Children, Hambran Road, passed in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 board exams. While Navjot Kaur of Class 12 (humanities) topped with 69.2%, Jaspreet Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur, Aryan, and Vishal scored 68.2 %, 67.8%, 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively. Affiliated with the PSEB, the school, with 150 students and 15 teachers at present, was established in 1971 and is run by the Ludhiana Educational Society.
-
Three fellow jail inmates moved after Navjot Sidhu complains
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year jail term in a road rage case, reportedly accused his fellow barrack inmates of misusing his cash card, following which three of them have been shifted elsewhere in the Patiala prison. Confirming that barracks of “some inmates” who were lodged with Sidhu have been changed, Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh refused to divulge any details while calling it a “minor issue”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics