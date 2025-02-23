Ludhiana: 40-year-old tries to rape daughter, arrested

The Division number 3 police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape his minor daughter. The accused also threatened her and her younger brother to keep mum. When the victim resisted, the accused fled from the house, said the police. The accused also threatened the victim and her brother to keep mum.

After receiving the complaint of the mother of the victim, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

The complainant said that on February 16 when she returned home, she found her daughter crying.

On being asked, she narrated that she was at home with her younger brother when her father turned up and tried to rape her, the complainant said.

Also Read | 22-year-old woman gangraped by ex-boyfriend, five of his friends

The victim resisted, following which he threatened her to keep mum. When her younger brother tried to intervene, the accused threatened him too.

The girl further added that she gathered some courage and fled to the veranda of the house after giving her father a push. After she raised the alarm, the accused fled.

ASI Harjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 75 (1) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is 40 years old and works at a filling station.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Woman waiting at junction befriended by 4 men, gangraped at hotel in Koramangala

The ASI added that the accused was arrested and he was produced before a court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused to one day in police custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, the division number 6 police have booked a Vishwakarma Colony resident for sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl and touching her inappropriately.

The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the maternal uncle of the victim.

The complainant stated that he along with his niece was passing through Vishwakarma Nagar when she started crying and requested him to take some other route.

Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to quash FIR against Maliwal for revealing minor rape victim's identity

After reaching home, the girl stated that when she was crossing the street on February 14 the accused sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately, the complainant mentioned, adding that a police complaint was filed.

ASI Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 75 of the BNS and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.