Ludhiana: 40-yr-old mentally challenged woman abducted, gang-raped

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The accused took the woman to a hotel and sexually assaulted her after which they abandoned the woman near Cheema Chowk and fled.

A 40-year-old mentally challenged woman, out to run an errand, was abducted by three accused and gang raped. The accused took the woman to a hotel and sexually assaulted her after which they abandoned the woman near Cheema Chowk and fled. After the kin traced the woman, she narrated incident to them and the police were informed.

The accused offered her help to reach home and took her to a hotel and gangraped her. (HT File)

Division Number 2 police lodged an FIR against three accused and traced two of them.

According to the FIR, the woman left the house on October 17 to fetch something from a nearby shop. However, she lost her way to the shop and reached Cheema Chowk, where the three accused noticed her. The accused offered her help to reach home and took her to a hotel and gang-raped her.

When the police scanned the CCTVs installed near Cheema Chowk three men were seen taking the woman towards a hotel.

Inspector Paramveer Singh, SHO at Division Number 2 police station, said that an FIR has been lodged against three accused. The police are very close to arresting them.

