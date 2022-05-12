Ludhiana | 400 attend workshop on genome editing in agriculture at PAU
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday organised a workshop on ‘Genome editing in agriculture: Science, potential and policies’ in association with National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali, and Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL), New Delhi.
Around 400 people, including scientists, students, and research fellows from PAU and nearby institutions, attended the workshop, which aimed to highlight the application of genome editing in the crop breeding programmes and raise awareness among the key stakeholders viz scientists, students, agriculture officials and industry about the technology and its potential.
Professor Ashwani Pareek, executive director, NABI, Mohali, pointed out the need for technological innovation and also mentioned that May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day every year.
Experts from different institutes highlighted the advancements, potential and applications of genome editing in two technical sessions.
In the morning session, Navtej Singh Bains, former director of research, PAU, delivered an informative talk on potential applications of gene editing in the breeding field, vegetable and fruit crops. Bisht explained the manipulation of mustard oil through editing of glucosinolates in Indian mustard oilseed.
Baljinder Singh Nandra from Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) provided the glimpse of national and international status of gene-edited plants and the importance of strong linkage between scientists and industry partners.
Vibha Ahuja, chief general manager of Biotech Consortium India Limited, discussed the government’s policies and procedures for the approval of genome-edited crops.
In the evening session, scientists from NABI presented their work on increasing carotene content in bananas and iron (Fe) content in wheat grains. Scientists from PAU presented their research on starch resistance wheat and potato, increasing tomato’s shelf-life, reducing the acrylamide content in wheat and potato, haploid induction, and biofuel production in sugarcane through genome editing.
An interactive session was also held between researchers and speakers about the future of genome editing in crop improvement.
-
Ludhiana | 34 farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU
A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training in summer mushroom cultivation at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University from May 9 to 11. The course was planned in association with the department of microbiology, PAU. Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said the microbiology experts enhanced the knowledge of the trainees on cultivating and processing mushroom, its marketing and loan availability.
-
Dust storm, rain bring relief, misery to Lucknow
A dust storm powered by 30-40 kph winds pummelled the state capital on Thursday evening, bringing down the temperature. While the accompanying rain relieved city dwellers, it was a disaster for a few as many trees were uprooted in several areas. A tree got uprooted in front of Barha Railway Colony in Alambagh. Also, the boundary wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the LDA market in the Alambagh area of the city.
-
Delhi GST collections hit record ₹2,898 crore in April
Delhi's revenue collections from the state Goods and Services Tax hit a record ₹2,898 crore in April, on the back of stronger compliance, economic recovery and increasing prices. The collections are also significantly higher than they have ever been in April, since GST was introduced in July 2017, showed state government data. In April 2018, Delhi collected ₹2,075 crore in SGST, a number that stayed nearly flat at ₹2,059 crore in April 2019.
-
DC Yadav urges Gurugram residents to share Covid-19 positive status with RWAs
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Wednesday night directing residents to inform their respective resident welfare associations if they test positive for Covid-19. Since April 12, Gurugram has been continuously recording more than 100 Covid-19 cases every day. The rise in Covid-19 cases in mid-April prompted the Haryana government to make wearing of masks compulsory in Gurugram on April 19.
-
38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the 'black spots', implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways. Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath.
