Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 400 attend workshop on genome editing in agriculture at PAU
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 400 attend workshop on genome editing in agriculture at PAU

PAU, Ludhiana, organised the workshop on genome editing in association with National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali, and Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL), New Delhi
In the morning session, Navtej Singh Bains, former director of research, PAU, Ludhiana, delivered an informative talk on potential applications of genome editing in the breeding field, vegetable and fruit crops (HT FILE)
In the morning session, Navtej Singh Bains, former director of research, PAU, Ludhiana, delivered an informative talk on potential applications of genome editing in the breeding field, vegetable and fruit crops (HT FILE)
Published on May 12, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday organised a workshop on ‘Genome editing in agriculture: Science, potential and policies’ in association with National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali, and Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL), New Delhi.

Around 400 people, including scientists, students, and research fellows from PAU and nearby institutions, attended the workshop, which aimed to highlight the application of genome editing in the crop breeding programmes and raise awareness among the key stakeholders viz scientists, students, agriculture officials and industry about the technology and its potential.

Professor Ashwani Pareek, executive director, NABI, Mohali, pointed out the need for technological innovation and also mentioned that May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day every year.

Experts from different institutes highlighted the advancements, potential and applications of genome editing in two technical sessions.

In the morning session, Navtej Singh Bains, former director of research, PAU, delivered an informative talk on potential applications of gene editing in the breeding field, vegetable and fruit crops. Bisht explained the manipulation of mustard oil through editing of glucosinolates in Indian mustard oilseed.

Baljinder Singh Nandra from Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) provided the glimpse of national and international status of gene-edited plants and the importance of strong linkage between scientists and industry partners.

Vibha Ahuja, chief general manager of Biotech Consortium India Limited, discussed the government’s policies and procedures for the approval of genome-edited crops.

In the evening session, scientists from NABI presented their work on increasing carotene content in bananas and iron (Fe) content in wheat grains. Scientists from PAU presented their research on starch resistance wheat and potato, increasing tomato’s shelf-life, reducing the acrylamide content in wheat and potato, haploid induction, and biofuel production in sugarcane through genome editing.

An interactive session was also held between researchers and speakers about the future of genome editing in crop improvement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training at PAU, Ludhiana, from May 9 to 11. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | 34 farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU

    A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training in summer mushroom cultivation at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University from May 9 to 11. The course was planned in association with the department of microbiology, PAU. Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said the microbiology experts enhanced the knowledge of the trainees on cultivating and processing mushroom, its marketing and loan availability.

  • A tree uprooted in front of Barha Railway Colony, in Alambagh, after a dust storm in Lucknow on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)

    Dust storm, rain bring relief, misery to Lucknow

    A dust storm powered by 30-40 kph winds pummelled the state capital on Thursday evening, bringing down the temperature. While the accompanying rain relieved city dwellers, it was a disaster for a few as many trees were uprooted in several areas. A tree got uprooted in front of Barha Railway Colony in Alambagh. Also, the boundary wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the LDA market in the Alambagh area of the city.

  • The state collected a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,500 crore revenue as state GST and Value Added Tax in the 2021-22 financial year that ended on March 31. (PTI)

    Delhi GST collections hit record 2,898 crore in April

    Delhi's revenue collections from the state Goods and Services Tax hit a record 2,898 crore in April, on the back of stronger compliance, economic recovery and increasing prices. The collections are also significantly higher than they have ever been in April, since GST was introduced in July 2017, showed state government data. In April 2018, Delhi collected 2,075 crore in SGST, a number that stayed nearly flat at 2,059 crore in April 2019.

  • A health worker administers a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Gurugram on Thursday. The city recorded 262 fresh infections on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    DC Yadav urges Gurugram residents to share Covid-19 positive status with RWAs

    Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Wednesday night directing residents to inform their respective resident welfare associations if they test positive for Covid-19. Since April 12, Gurugram has been continuously recording more than 100 Covid-19 cases every day. The rise in Covid-19 cases in mid-April prompted the Haryana government to make wearing of masks compulsory in Gurugram on April 19.

  • Yogi Adityanath said that traffic training and research institute should be set up in Lucknow. (File Photo)

    38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM

    LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the 'black spots', implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways. Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out