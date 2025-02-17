Ludhiana: 41 given GLADA notices for building violations

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has issued 41 notices to building owners on South City Road for “violating” building bylaws, officials said on Sunday. GLADA has warned building owners to follow the rules and ensure proper approvals before making any changes. (Picture only for representational purpose)

GLADA officials said these buildings were constructed without proper approvals or had made changes that went against the rules. Many property owners had reportedly built extra floors, extended their structures beyond limits or failed to leave the required space around their buildings.

A senior official of the GLADA, wishing not to be named, said, “We have identified multiple violations, including unauthorised constructions and illegal modifications. Notices have been sent and strict action will be taken if the owners fail to comply with norms.”

South City Road is a prime location in Ludhiana, known for its residential and commercial buildings. However, unchecked construction has led to several issues, including traffic congestion and safety hazards. Authorities have been receiving complaints from residents about unauthorised structures causing inconvenience in the area.

Danish, a resident of South City, said, “Some buildings have been extended in a way that blocks footpaths and reduces parking space. This has made it difficult for people to walk or drive in the area.”

Among those who have been served notices are Cheema Properties, Good Luck Departmental Store, Thapar Properties, Lal Path Labs, Duggal Building Material Store, Richa Dental and Aesthetic Clinic, AKN Developers, Maggo Properties, Bank of India, Dashmesh Properties, The Detailing Cafe, Sukhmani Architects and Takkar Properties among others, GLADA officials said.

GLADA has warned building owners to follow the rules and ensure proper approvals before making any changes. The officials have also urged residents to report any illegal constructions in their neighborhood. “If owners do not correct the violations, we will take strict action, including sealing the buildings or imposing heavy fines,” the official added.

The drive against illegal constructions is part of GLADA’s ongoing efforts to ensure planned development in the city. Authorities have said that similar inspections will continue in other areas to check for violations.