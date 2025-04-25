Ludhiana: 45-year-old man held for killing son-in-law

In a suspected case of honour killing, the Sadar police have arrested Ram Dayal, 45, and his accomplice Deepak Kumar Yadav, 23, for the murder of Sonu Kumar, a street food vendor. Ram Dayal, a resident of Ishar Nagar, is the father-in-law of the victim, while Deepak hails from Mohalla Begoana. The police also recovered an illegal firearm and live cartridges used in the crime. The police also recovered an illegal firearm and live cartridges used in the crime. (iStock)

Ram Dayal’s sons Rahul Kumar, Alok Kumar, and his wife Anita Raj have also been named based on statements provided by the victim’s father, Guddu Singh. However, police officials clarified that the trio’s involvement has not yet been confirmed, and no arrests have been made in their case so far.

Sonu Kumar and his father were returning from a local fair around 1 AM on Wednesday after selling golgappas. While Guddu Singh went ahead to park their motorcycle, Sonu was left behind with the cart. At that moment, two assailants on a bike approached, and one of them fired a single shot at Sonu. The bullet struck his back and exited through his chest. He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) City 2 Karanveer Singh confirmed that Sonu had married Ram Dayal’s stepdaughter, Nibha, against her family’s wishes about a year and a half ago. Despite obtaining legal protection from the court for one year, the family never accepted the relationship. “Ram Dayal, who raised Nibha as his own daughter since her early childhood, considered her decision a betrayal,” said ADCP Singh.

Investigations revealed that Ram Dayal had been planning the murder for months. He reportedly saved ₹50,000 to acquire a weapon and cartridges from Bihar. Deepak, a friend of Ram Dayal’s son Rahul and also known to the deceased, was drawn into the plot. “Deepak frequently visited their home, and while drinking with Ram Dayal, he was persuaded to participate in the crime. Ram Dayal provided him with liquor and food to gain his support,” added Singh.

On the night of the murder, Deepak was driving the bike while Ram Dayal fired the fatal shot. Police have recovered the weapon, three live cartridges, and the bike used in the crime. A bullet shell was also recovered from the scene.

Further the ADCP added that the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests may follow as the roles of other family members are determined.