Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 4th accused arrested for 21-year-old’s murder

Ludhiana: 4th accused arrested for 21-year-old’s murder

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Three months on, Machhiwara police on Wednesday arrested the fourth accused in the murder of a 21-year-old man in Manewal village in Ludhiana

Accused had confessed to murdering the victim by administering him with drugs. (Baltimore Sun)
Accused had confessed to murdering the victim by administering him with drugs. (Baltimore Sun)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three months on, Machhiwara police on Wednesday arrested the fourth accused in the murder of a 21-year-old man in Manewal village.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh alias Kala of Chaunta village, Koom Kalan. His three aides, Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aide Gurlal Singh had been arrested in July.

The trio had reportedly confessed to murdering the victim, Manpreet Singh alias Happa of Manewal village, by administering him with drugs on July 19.

Police had earlier said that the accused were involved in drug peddling and the victim had gone to their home in Manewal village and given them 500 to purchase a dose. When they noticed 5,000 in his pocket, they allegedly murdered and dumped his body in a field.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, investigating officer, said the four accused are facing trial in a case registered under Sections 302, 34 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out