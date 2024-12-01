Ludhiana: 533 schools shortlisted for PM SHRI scheme in 5th phase

After 15 schools from Ludhiana were selected under the fourth phase of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, preparations for the fifth phase are already underway in the district. A total of 548 schools were benchmarked from Ludhiana to be selected under the fourth phase of the scheme. (HT Photo)

A total of 548 schools were benchmarked from the district to be selected under the fourth phase of the scheme. As per information, a total of 533 government schools, including 445 primary and 88 upper primary, have now been shortlisted for consideration in the fifth phase of the scheme which focuses on enhancing infrastructure, introducing skill-based education and providing advanced teacher training. The PM SHRI scheme is only for government schools.

Vishal, coordinator of education department’s management information system (MIS), informed that the shortlisted schools must update their data on the PM SHRI Schools portal by December 8 to complete the selection process.

Under this centrally sponsored scheme, which follows a 60:40 funding model between the Centre and the state, funds have been approved by the Centre to upgrade selected schools. However, the district is still awaiting its share of funds for the schools chosen in the fourth phase.

District education officer (elementary) and nodal officer of the scheme, Ravinder Kaur, confirmed that all 15 selected schools (in fourth phase) in Ludhiana are senior secondary schools. “The remaining shortlisted schools from the fourth phase will have to reapply under the fifth phase. Although funds for the fourth phase are pending, they are expected to arrive soon,” she said.

The PM SHRI initiative aims to transform government schools into model institutions. Block primary education officers have been directed to visit the 15 selected schools weekly and submit progress reports to the district education officers.

As part of the scheme, all chosen schools will be renamed. Kanwaljot Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Ayali Khurd, one of the selected schools, said, “We have already submitted the required documents to begin the renaming process, which is expected to start soon.”