Ludhiana: 58,000 cases settled during National Lok Adalat

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2024 05:46 AM IST

A total of ₹90 crore was awarded as settlements during the event, thanks to the efforts of the District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana

A total of 58,610 cases out of 69,310 were settled during National Lok Adalat on Saturday at the court complex here.

At the district level, a total of 23 Lok Adalat benches were formed, and at the sub-divisional level, 7 Lok Adalat benches were established. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 90 crore was awarded as settlements during the event, thanks to the efforts of the District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana. Pending cases of court complex Ludhiana and civil courts of Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal were heard in the Lok Adalat.

Under the guidance of justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-managing judge, sessions division Ludhiana and Munish Singhal, district and sessions judge-cum-chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, presided over the event. The proceedings were conducted under the supervision of Raman Sharma, secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana.

During the event, both pending cases and pre-litigative cases were taken up. Civil cases, including rent, bank recovery, property disputes, electricity and water bill cases (except theft cases), salary and allowance disputes, severance benefits, cases under the Forest Act, disaster compensation, criminal quantum cases, and complaints under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act were addressed during the Lok Adalat.

At the district level, a total of 23 Lok Adalat benches were formed, and at the sub-divisional level, 7 Lok Adalat benches were established. Judicial officers presided over these benches, with the support of senior advocates and eminent social workers who were nominated as members in each Lok Adalat bench.

Raman Sharma, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, encouraged people to seek swift and cost-effective justice by resolving their disputes through the Lok Adalat.

He added that the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority has played a significant role in clearing pending cases and promoting a fair and efficient judicial system.

