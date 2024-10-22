Ludhiana: 59 government primary teachers honoured

A total of 59 government primary school teachers were honoured by the district education officer (elementary) for their innovative and effective teaching methods here on Monday. DEO (elementary) Ravinder Kaur explained that the event, organised at Punjabi Bhawan, Ludhiana, was personally funded. (iStock)

The teachers, selected from various blocks, were recognised for their dedication to making learning engaging for students.

DEO (elementary) Ravinder Kaur, who presented the awards, said the purpose was to motivate teachers. “We focused on the spirit and dedication of the teachers toward their profession and their efforts to make learning enjoyable,” Kaur said. She also explained that the event, organised at Punjabi Bhawan, was personally funded.

Some teachers raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the selection process.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union (GTU), expressed disappointment, stating that no official communication was issued regarding the selection criteria. “As a head teacher, I was unaware of this event or the criteria used to select the awardees,” he said.

Davinder Singh Sidhu, president of the democratic teachers’ federation, also noted that many teachers were unaware of the awards.

DEO Kaur clarified that the process was intentionally kept confidential to ensure fairness. She personally visited schools, considered recommendations from block resource coordinators and head teachers, and reviewed the teachers’ records before making her decisions.