Ludhiana: 6 days on, 4 held for kidnapping, robbing man; arms, car seized

Six days after a man was Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar resident was abducted and robbed of ₹70,000, police on Tuesday arrested four accused. Police recovered ₹19,000, a toy pistol, sharp-edged weapons and the Toyota Innova used in the crime. The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Gurwinder Singh alias Ruby, Sonu Singh and Judge Singh, all residents of Kutbewal Gujjaran village in Ladhowal, and Birbal alias Bunty of Fatehgarh Gujjaran village have been arrested. All four arrested are 23 years of age.

Their accomplice Ajay is on the run, officials said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area A) Jasbinder Singh said that the accused were roaming around the city with intention of executing a robbery and police arrested them following a tip-off.

The ACP added that on April 24, the accused intercepted Baljit Singh, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar who works as a cash collector for a garment trader, and abducted him in the car from near Veer Palace. He said that they robbed him of ₹70,000 before dropping him near Kohara. The Jamalpur police had lodged a first-information report (FIR) under sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ACP said that accused Gurwinder Singh was the kingpin of the gang and is facing a trial in other robbery and theft cases. Another accused, Judge Singh, has a snatching case lodged against him. All the accused indulged in crime to meet their need for drugs. They used to roam around the city to find their targets. Judge Singh noticed Baljeet going home at night with a bag of cash and hatched a conspiracy with the other accused.

Jasbinder added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Ajay.